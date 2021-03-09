Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $10.94 on Tuesday, reaching $342.42. 1,375,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

