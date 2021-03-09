Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,154,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.25. 203,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,989,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.