Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Sells 6,817 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,154,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,507,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

