Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Sells 17,306 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $1,541,618.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,748,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.