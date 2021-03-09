Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Sells 29,882 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,158. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

