Insider Selling: Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CFO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pluralsight stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 7,340,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

