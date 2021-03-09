Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells 10,859 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polaris alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,086,480.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Polaris by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.