Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 947,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 290,974 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Quanta Services by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 270,253 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

