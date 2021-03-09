Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RDNT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 532,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

