Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $22,758.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ROST stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.48. 113,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,710. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.30, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

