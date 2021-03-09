Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Sells 19,900 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SSTI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $426.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.83, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. Analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 193,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

