Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.33 million, a P/E ratio of 163.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

