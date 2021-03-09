Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Sells 3,865 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.09. 232,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,122. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

