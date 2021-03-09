Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,418. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $396.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

