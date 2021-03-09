Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 4,482 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 2,464,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

