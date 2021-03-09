Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $110.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,173,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,197,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $778.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

