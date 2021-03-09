Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Sells 609 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $110.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $673.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,173,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,197,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $778.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.35. The firm has a market cap of $646.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

