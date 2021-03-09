Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 897 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TSLA traded up $110.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.58. 66,173,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,197,742. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $778.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $646.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

