Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO Sells 10,244 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SHW traded up $17.93 on Tuesday, hitting $706.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $707.65 and its 200 day moving average is $708.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $738.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

