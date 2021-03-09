Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TMDX stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 422,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,425. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $927.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research
downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
