Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Sells 13,169 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 997,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,862,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.