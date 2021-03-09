Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells 4,356 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,676. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,236,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

