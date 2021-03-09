Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cherie Pashley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,458.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,473 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

