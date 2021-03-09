Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08.

VNDA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 362,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

