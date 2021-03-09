Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08.
VNDA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 362,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
