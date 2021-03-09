Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells 2,891 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,232. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

