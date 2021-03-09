Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44.

WSBF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,289. The stock has a market cap of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSBF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 292,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

