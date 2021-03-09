Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $12.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.60. 1,615,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.