Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE W traded up $12.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.60. 1,615,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.