Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $36,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WLFC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

