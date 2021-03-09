Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $31.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,643. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.38.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.