Insights Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,258.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $19,258.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,050,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

