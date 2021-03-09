Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,150 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,960,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,045 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 191.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,605 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $38,439,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 183.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.