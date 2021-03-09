Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells $438,135.33 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 227,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.