Instem (LON:INS) Shares Gap Up to $550.00

Instem plc (LON:INS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19), but opened at GBX 575 ($7.51). Instem shares last traded at GBX 575 ($7.51), with a volume of 30,250 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 511.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.77 million and a PE ratio of 287.50.

About Instem (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.