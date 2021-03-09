Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Boosted by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for approximately 5.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Insulet worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Insulet by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 75.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $252.00 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.