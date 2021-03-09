Insured Finance Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $8.14 million and $961,563.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,146,052 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

