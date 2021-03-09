INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1.02 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00056981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.19 or 0.00785128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00027255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.