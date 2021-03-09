Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $61.21. 1,000,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $248.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

