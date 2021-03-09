Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a P/E ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

