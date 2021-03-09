Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Up 6%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) shares shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.64. 109,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 235,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. B. Riley raised their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a P/E ratio of -291.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

