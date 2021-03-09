Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Up 6%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) shares shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.64. 109,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 235,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. B. Riley raised their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a P/E ratio of -291.00 and a beta of 2.23.
Intellicheck Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDN)
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.
