Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.25. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 147,415 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

