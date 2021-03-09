Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.65. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$18.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

