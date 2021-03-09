Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.29

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.29 and last traded at C$18.26, with a volume of 1448321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPL shares. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

