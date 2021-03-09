Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.96

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 4782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,631,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,549,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,980 shares of company stock worth $89,795,104 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

