Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $106.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 310.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. 14,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,732. The firm has a market cap of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

