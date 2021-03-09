Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 9th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,480 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $148,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,058. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

