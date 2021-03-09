Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.65

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 473765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

