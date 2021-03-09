Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.65

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 473765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
