International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.87. The company had a trading volume of 115,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

