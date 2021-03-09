International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 246,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.