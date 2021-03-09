International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.84

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.84 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 212.20 ($2.77). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 31,089,820 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.38 ($2.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a market cap of £10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

