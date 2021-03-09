International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,227,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 335,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

IFF stock opened at $133.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

